SpaceX announced it would launch the Starship's seventh flight test on Monday, January 13, 2025. The SpaceX Starship's seventh flight liftoff was expected around January 19. The Elon Musk-owned aerospace company said the Starbase team monitored weather conditions at pre-flight operations. The Starship rocket launch will be live-streamed on X as the launch window opens at 4:00 PM CT. The upcoming seventh Starship flight test from SpaceX would launch a generation of ships with several upgrades and test the payload deployment of Starship. Also, it would fly multiple re-entry experiments aiming to catch the boat, reuse, launch, and return the Super Heavy Booster. SpaDeX Docking Postponed Again: ISRO Defers Docking Maneuver for Its Space Docking Experiment for Second Time, Both Satellites Safe.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Aiming January 13 for Starship Seventh Flight Launch

The seventh flight test of Starship is preparing to launch as soon as Monday, January 13. Teams at Starbase are keeping an eye on weather conditions for preflight operations → https://t.co/QNCSPTdYW2 pic.twitter.com/UITKY0C2MI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2025

