Elon Musk-run SpaceX has successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, continuing SpaceX’s mission to expand global internet coverage through its Starlink network. SpaceX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28, and said, "Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites from California." The launch marks another step in the company’s growing constellation of satellites to deliver high-speed internet services globally. Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Heading Towards Earth? Did Harvard Professor Avi Loeb Ask People To Take Vacation Before October 29, Suggesting Imminent Threat? Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claims.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 28 Starlink Satellites From California

Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/pibZew2bgw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of SpaceX). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)