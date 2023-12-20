Humans are exhaling global warming-causing gases when they breathe, according to claims by scientists in UK. The study has been published in the journal PLOS One. Experts explained that methane and nitrous oxide in the air we exhale make up to 0.1% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions. So once you factor in the farts and burps being produced by humans, it becomes clear that humans are fueling global warming by just exhaling from lungs, scientists said. Climate Change Human-Caused: Human Activities Altered Temperature Structure of Earth’s Atmosphere, Says New Study.

Humans Fueling Global Warming

