‘India Creates Yet Another Landmark’: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Successfully Injected Into Final Orbit

In a tweet via his official handle on X, PM Modi wrote, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination."

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 06, 2024 04:42 PM IST

As ISRO successfully placed its first Sun mission Aditya L-1 into halo orbit, PM Narendra Modi hailed the scientists for the space achievement on Saturday, January 6. In a tweet via his official handle on X, PM Modi wrote, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.” Aditya-L1 Mission Update: L1 Point Insertion of Aditya L1 Will Be Done on January 6, Says ISRO Chief S Somnath (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hails Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Injected Into Final Orbit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

‘India Creates Yet Another Landmark’: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Successfully Injected Into Final Orbit

In a tweet via his official handle on X, PM Modi wrote, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination."

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 06, 2024 04:42 PM IST

As ISRO successfully placed its first Sun mission Aditya L-1 into halo orbit, PM Narendra Modi hailed the scientists for the space achievement on Saturday, January 6. In a tweet via his official handle on X, PM Modi wrote, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.” Aditya-L1 Mission Update: L1 Point Insertion of Aditya L1 Will Be Done on January 6, Says ISRO Chief S Somnath (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hails Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Injected Into Final Orbit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Aditya-L1 Aditya-L1 Mission ISRO Live Breaking News Headlines Narendra Modi
You might also like
Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics)
News

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics)
Tags:
Aditya-L1 Aditya-L1 Mission ISRO Live Breaking News Headlines Narendra Modi
You might also like
Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics)
News

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics)
‘An Anxious Moment’: ISRO Chief S Somanath on India’s First Solar Mission Aditya L1 Entering Halo Orbit (Watch Video)
Science

‘An Anxious Moment’: ISRO Chief S Somanath on India’s First Solar Mission Aditya L1 Entering Halo Orbit (Watch Video)
Tirunelveli District Science Centre in Tamil Nadu Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Bomb Disposal Squad Inspect Premises (Watch Video)
News

Tirunelveli District Science Centre in Tamil Nadu Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Bomb Disposal Squad Inspect Premises (Watch Video)
Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
News

Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe
200K+ searches
Christian Oliver
100K+ searches
Indian Navy
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe
200K+ searches
Christian Oliver
100K+ searches
David Warner
50K+ searches
Neri Oxman
50K+ searches
AR Rahman
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma