‘India Creates Yet Another Landmark’: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Successfully Injected Into Final Orbit

As ISRO successfully placed its first Sun mission Aditya L-1 into halo orbit, PM Narendra Modi hailed the scientists for the space achievement on Saturday, January 6. In a tweet via his official handle on X, PM Modi wrote, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.” Aditya-L1 Mission Update: L1 Point Insertion of Aditya L1 Will Be Done on January 6, Says ISRO Chief S Somnath (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hails Scientists as Aditya L1 Mission Injected Into Final Orbit

India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024

