Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath on Sunday, December 24, shared an important update about the Aditya-L1 Mission. Speaking to the media, ISRO chief S Somnath said that the L1 point insertion of the Aditya L1 mission will be done on January 6, 2024. "The time has not been decided yet," he added. It must be noted that Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based observatory mission to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth. Aditya-L1 Mission: Solar Wind Particle Experiment Payload Onboard India’s Aditya-L1 Satellite Starts Operations, Says ISRO.

L1 Point Insertion of Aditya L1

