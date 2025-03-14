NASA and SpaceX are targeting Friday, March 14 for the Falcon 9 rocket's launch of Dragon’s 10th operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-10) to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, at 7:03 PM. ET (around 4:30 AM IST, March 15). A backup opportunity is available on Saturday, March 15 at 6:41 PM ET (around 4:10 AM IST, March 16). The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry four astronauts to the ISS. The Crew-10 includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos astronaut Kirill Peskov. The mission also marks the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Earth. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are expected to depart the ISS after March 20. ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Space Agency Successfully Undocks SpaDeX Satellites, Paves Way for India’s Lunar Exploration; Union Minister Jitendra Singh Extends Congratulations (Watch Videos).

NASA Crew-10 Mission

Now targeting no earlier than Friday, March 14 for Falcon 9's launch of @NASA's Crew-10 mission → https://t.co/VPdhVwQFNJ pic.twitter.com/JVszH0DjC8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2025

