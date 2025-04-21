NASA's SpaceX CRS-32 mission launched with Dragon spacecraft carrying 6,700 pounds (around 3,039 kilograms) of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA sent a resupply mission to the Space Station carrying food, atomic clocks and ISS research experiments for the orbiting lab. NASA's SpaceX 32nd commercial resupply services launch will be aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on April 21, 2025, at 4:15 AM ET (Eastern Time) from Kennedy Space Centre. ISRO SpaDEX Mission Update: Dr Jitendra Singh Announces SpaDEX Mission Successfully Achieves 2nd Docking of Satellites.

SpaceX CRS-32 Lifted Off for NASA to ISS

LIVE: We're about to send a resupply mission to the @Space_Station, carrying food, atomic clocks, and @ISS_Research experiments for the orbiting lab. @SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 4:15am ET (0815 UTC). https://t.co/NyZwFFmV4K — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2025

