Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, announced it has opened a patient registry for interested candidates to participate in. The Neuralink Patient Registry is open for people with quadriplegia (tetraplegia), a condition in which a person suffers from paralysis of all four limbs (arms and legs) and the torso (chest, abdomen, and back). Neuralink said, "If you have quadriplegia and are interested in exploring groundbreaking ways to control a computer using your thoughts, you can now sign up from anywhere in the world." T Coronae Borealis To Explode Soon? Will the Nova Eruption Be Visible To the Naked Eye? Rare Blaze Star Keeps Astronomy Enthusiasts on Alert, Here's What You Need To Know.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Opens Patiens Registry for Quadriplegia

🌎 The Neuralink Patient Registry is now open globally! If you have quadriplegia and are interested in exploring groundbreaking ways to control a computer using your thoughts, you can now sign up from anywhere in the world.https://t.co/jdKOJNhuKf pic.twitter.com/rgG1sRr8G7 — Neuralink (@neuralink) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)