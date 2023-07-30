The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. After launching the Indian rocket, ISRO took to social media to give an update about the PSLV-C56 Rocket launch. ISRO said that the mission has been successfully accomplished. The Indian space agency further said that the PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits. PSLV-C56 Launch Video: ISRO Launches PSLV-C56 Rocket With Six Co-Passenger Satellites From Sriharikota.

The Mission Is Successfully Accomplished

🇮🇳PSLV-C56/🇸🇬DS-SAR Mission: The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits. 🎯 Thanks to @NSIL_India and Singapore, for the contract. — ISRO (@isro) July 30, 2023

ISRO Launches PSLV-C56

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/2I1pNvKvBH — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

