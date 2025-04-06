Elon Musk-run SpaceX successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:07 PM ET (around 8:37 AM IST, April 6, Sunday). The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster used for the mission completed its 19th flight. It earlier launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, and Bluebird 1-5. SpaceX Fram2 Mission: Elon Musk Congratulates Team After Dragon Spacecraft and Crew Return From 1st Human Spaceflight Mission That Explored Earth From Polar Orbit.

Starlink Mission

Falcon 9 delivers 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/LuxuF7J9MY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)