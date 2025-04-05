Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX Dragon team after their successful return from polar orbit on April 4, 2025. The Dragon spacecraft and Fram2 crew splashed down safely at 9:19 AM PT off the coast of Oceanside, California. The crew included Chun Wang, Jannicke Mikkelsen,Rabea Rogge, and Eric Philips. The mission marked several milestones, including the first human spaceflight to explore Earth from a polar orbit, flying over the planet’s polar regions. It was Dragon’s first West Coast recovery since 2019 and the first Dragon human spaceflight mission to splash down in the Pacific Ocean. Fram2 also marked SpaceX’s 50th Dragon mission and the return of Dragon recovery operations to the West Coast. During their multi-day mission, the crew conducted 22 research studies focused on advancing humanity’s capabilities for long-duration space exploration. DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Army Version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (See Pics).

Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Dragon Team

