Elon Musk's SpaceX has deployed 28 more Starlink satellites into LEO (Low Earth Orbit). The new Starlink satellites were launched on August 4, 2025, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The satellites were sent to orbit aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. In 8.5 minutes, the rocket's first stage landed in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX's Starlink satellite launches help the company provide satellite internet services and better connectivity with a strong signal.

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launched 28 More Satellites

Deployment of 28 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2025

