SpaceX is preparing for a second attempt to launch Starship 10. The earlier Starship 10 launch was called off after a ground systems issue required troubleshooting. On August 25 at 4:43 AM IST, SpaceX said, "Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems." In its latest update, SpaceX announced that the tenth Starship test flight is scheduled for Monday, August 25. The launch window will begin at 6:30 PM CT (Tuesday, August 26, 5:00 AM IST). SpaceX said, "After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability." The Starship 10 flight test live stream will start at around 04:25 AM IST on August 26. Viewers can visit SpaceX’s official X handle to watch the launch event. Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission: ISRO Successfully Completes Air Drop Test at Sriharikota.

Starship 10 Launch Live Streaming

