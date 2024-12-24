NCG 2264 is a group of young stars called the "Christmas tree cluster" and the "Cone Nebula". The Christmas tree cluster group is one and five million years old and shaped like a cosmic tree that glows with stellar light. The group of stars is about 2,500 light-years away from the Earth and contains smaller and larger stars than the Sun. The NCG 2264 cluster was discovered by William Herschel, a British-German astronomer, on January 18, 1874. NASA's Chandra Observatory shared an image wishing "Happy Holiday" to the people who would celebrate Christmas 2024. The observatory pointed out the resemblance of the cluster to a Christmas tree by adding the blue and white lights animation. Christmas Eve Asteroid: Cosmic Grinch Amid the Holiday Season? NASA Warns Massive Asteroid 2024 XN1’s Close Approach to Earth, Here’s What You Need To Know About the Space Rock.

NASA Wishes "Happy Holiday" by Sharing Video of The Christmas Tree Cluster

The "Christmas tree cluster" is a group of young stars from 1–5 million years old. We know what you're thinking: young?! To compare, our Sun is a middle-aged star about 5 billion years old — roughly 1,000 times older than the stars in this cluster. Happy Holidays, space fans!🎄 pic.twitter.com/7xhWtORSjJ — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) December 23, 2024

