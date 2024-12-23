NASA has warned about a massive asteroid called 2024 XN1 that will pass by Earth on December 24, just before Christmas Eve. This asteroid is about 120ft wide, roughly the size of a 10-story building. The close approach of the asteroid to our planet will give scientists and researchers a chance to observe them closely and gather important data about the space rocks, where they come from, and what they are made up of. This information will help us understand the origins of our solar system and will improve our ability to track and respond to similar asteroids in the future. While NASA is monitoring the asteroid, it also highlights the importance of planetary defence—protecting Earth from potential threats in space. Asteroid Approaching Earth! ‘God of Chaos’ Asteroid To Hit Earth? NASA Alerts Asteroid Apophis’ Close Approach to Home Planet Raising Doomsday Concerns.

Is Asteroid 2024 NX1 Dangerous?

While the asteroid will come close to Earth, there is no danger of it hitting the planet. The asteroid, 2024 XN1, will pass by Earth at a distance of 4,48,000 miles, which is more than 16 times the distance between Earth and the moon. It will be travelling at a speed of 14,743 miles per hour and will make its closest approach at 02:57 AM IST. There is no reason to worry, as it will not come close enough to cause harm. The asteroid will pass by safely, and rest assured, it won’t impact the Christmas Eve 2024 festivities.

Importance of Tracking Asteroids

Asteroid 2024 XN1 might be one of the largest space visitors heading our way, but there is no reason to worry. Asteroids like 2024 XN1 are ancient rocks left over from the formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. They orbit the sun and sometimes cross paths with Earth. Monitoring and keeping track of these asteroids is important for planetary safety. It helps scientists stay prepared and cautious about potential future threats or risks. Asteroid Heading Towards Planet? Don’t Worry (Too Much) About Asteroids Hitting Earth.

Even though asteroid 2024 XN1 will safely pass by Earth, NASA highlights the importance of keeping an eye on asteroids like this. The aim is not just to protect Earth from any future risks but to also learn more about the early days of our solar system. Using advanced radar and the latest technology, NASA is constantly tracking these space rocks to gather valuable information and ensure that the planet stays safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).