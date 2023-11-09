Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak also known as "Woz" was admitted in American British Cowdray (ABC) Hospital in Mexico City after suffering a possible stroke. According to the reports, he had minor brain stoke episode but he in stable condition now. Steve Wozniak is a 73-years old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in World Business Forum (WBF) and speak at the conference at 4:20 PM on local time. According to CNN Report, Steve Wozniak was hospitalsed at 3 PM after he fainted minutes before the participation. Moto AI: Motorola Shares a Video Glimpses of Its Personal Assistant Moto AI Unveiled During Lenovo Tech World 2023 (Watch Video).

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalised:

Steve Wozniak, co-fundador de Apple. Se encontraba en Expo Santa Fe en la CDMX, para participar como ponente en el World Business Forum cuando sufrió un evento cerebrovascular. Está en el hospital ABC de Santa Fe, según Foro TV. pic.twitter.com/WP3BCbSMv8 — Jose Antonio Ponton (@japonton) November 9, 2023

Steve Wozniak Was Admitted Due To Health Problem:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)