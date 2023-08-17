Ed-Tech company Unacademy has fired its teacher, Karan Sangwan, whose video had gone viral wherein he could be heard asking students to vote for a literate person in the upcoming elections. “Remember, whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don’t face this situation again. Vote for a person who understands things. Make your decisions properly, Not one who changes names,” Sangwan could be heard saying. He did not take any names but his appeal did not go well with the ed-tech firm. The company took action against Sangwan. "Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct," Unacademy founder Roman Saini tweeted.

'Vote for Educated Leader':

The news is coming that Unacademy has fired Karan Sangwan, who spoke about voting for educated and intelligent leaders. The hashtag #UninstallUnacademy is trending at number 1 on Twitter. #KaranSangwan #Unacademy pic.twitter.com/C547YNHrd9 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 17, 2023

Roman Saini Tweets:

We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of… — Roman Saini (@RomanSaini) August 17, 2023

