Elon Musk announced that Tesla Dojo training computer was making progress and this year, the company would bring Tesla Dojo 2 online. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, "It takes three major iterations for a new technology to be great. Dojo 2 is good, but Dojo 3 will be great." Dojo is a ML-training supercomputer which was designed and built by Tesla company.

Tesla Dojo 2 Training Computer Coming This Year: Elon Musk

Tesla Dojo AI training computer making progress. We start bringing Dojo 2 online later this year. It takes three major iterations for a new technology to be great. Dojo 2 is good, but Dojo 3 will be great. https://t.co/aTYenCcN8i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

