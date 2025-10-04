OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced upcoming changes to its video-generation platform, Sora, based on user and rightsholder feedback. Sam Altman said rightsholders will soon get more granular controls over how their characters are generated, including options to opt out entirely. He said that there was a strong interest from Japan and added that creators were eager to explore “interactive fan fiction” but want clearer usage rights. OpenAI CEO also revealed that OpenAI will introduce a revenue-sharing model, allowing rightsholders to benefit when their characters are used. He compared Sora’s rapid iteration to the early days of ChatGPT, promising fast improvements and adjustments. He hinted that these two changes would be announced soon. OpenAI Acquires AI-Powered Personal Finance Startup Roi, CEO Sujith Vishwajith To Join Company.