Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a picture taken from an iPhone 17 series smartphone and posted on the social media platform X ahead of the official launch event. The photo shows crystal clear details of a natural sunset scene showing an orange sky. It is a photo of "Steve Jobs Theater at sunrise, with birds flying in the sky in the background." It also shows a building and birds. According to a user on X, the photo could have been taken by an iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone, likely with 8x zoom. iPhone Air Model To Launch Today Instead of Rumoured ‘iPhone 17 Air’ as Part of Apple’s Latest Smartphone Series: Report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Photo Taken by an iPhone 17 Series Model

Days like today are some of the most exciting moments at Apple. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NWdOtNQVYH — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2025

