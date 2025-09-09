The rumoured iPhone 17 Air model will be called 'iPhone Air'. The latest leaks by China's social media platform Weibo suggested that the upcoming slimmest iPhone model launched by Apple will likely be a standalone product, not a part of the iPhone 17 series. This makes new adjustments in the lineup - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. All the new Apple smartphones are expected to be powered by A19 series chip and offer high-quality camera, large batteries and many new upgrades over the iPhone 16 series. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max US Price Leaked Ahead of Apple Event 2025; Check Details.

iPhone Air Not 'iPhone 17 Air' Will Launch Today

Weibo sources leak that the iPhone 17 Air will actually be called the "iPhone Air". This could signal a major naming change to the whole iPhone lineup, with just "iPhone", "iPhone Pro", "iPhone Pro Max" and "iPhone Air", dropping the 17. pic.twitter.com/88p9XN8TPe — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) September 9, 2025

