Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, November 20, arriving at Kheria Airport around 1:30 pm in a special aircraft. After a brief stop and lunch at the Oberoi Amarvilas, he toured the 17th-century monument accompanied by a 126-member delegation from nearly 40 countries. Local authorities had heightened security and preparations for the high-profile visit. This is Trump Jr’s first trip to the Taj Mahal and his second visit to India; his parents, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, last visited the monument in 2020. Donald Trump Jr to Visit Taj Mahal Today Along With 126 Special Guests From 40 Countries.

Donald Trump Jr at Taj Mahal

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: American businessman and son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. visits the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/88v0QnHTV0 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

