Elon Musk on Friday evening revealed that an X user must be a Premium (Blue) subscriber to be eligible for your ad revenue share. Elon Musk stressed that the ad money would otherwise be kept by X in case a user is not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. Musk rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally, including in India, one needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and have at least 500 followers. Twitter Ads Revenue: You Need 15 Million Impressions, 500 Followers; Here's How To Earn Money on Elon Musk’s X.

To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

