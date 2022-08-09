Google's search engine services are back online after a global outage hit popular services like YouTube and Gmail on Monday night i.e on August 8.

UPDATE: Google's search engine is back online after brief outage — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2022

Google's data center in Iowa on Tuesday, August 9 reported an electrical explosion, 3 electricians were critically injured, according to the media report.

Electrical explosion reported at Google's data center in Iowa, 3 electricians critically injured - KETV — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2022

