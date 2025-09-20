Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G services is now available in Kolkata, bringing faster connectivity to one of India’s major metro cities. The announcement was made on a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Vi said, “We've brought more joy to the City of Joy. Yes, Kolkata, you can now enjoy lightning-fast speeds with Vi 5G Kolkata.” The development marks a key step in Vi’s efforts to grow its high-speed network across the country. Vi announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata earlier this month. Following the rollout in Siliguri, Kolkata is now the second city in West Bengal to receive Vi’s next-generation connectivity. Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services in West Bengal: Vi 5G Service Now Live in Siliguri; Check Introductory Offer Plan.
Vi 5G Now Available in Kolkata
We've brought more joy to the City of Joy. Yes, Kolkata, you can now enjoy lightning-fast speeds with Vi 5G Kolkata.
— Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) September 20, 2025
