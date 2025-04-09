Vivo (vivo) V50e will launch in India on April 10 at 12 PM IST. The smartphone maker has teased it and said, "The new vivo V50e with its Diamond Shield Glass is built to withstand fumbles, falls and everything you can throw at it." The smartphone will come with a quad-curved display. The Vivo V50e may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and will arrive with Sapphire Blue and Pearl White colour options. It will feature a circular camera module at the rear and will come with a 50MP camera. The Vivo V50e price in India may be around INR 30,000. iQOO Z10 To Launch in India on April 11 With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo V50e Launch Tomorrow in India, Will Feature Diamond Shield Glass

The new vivo V50e with its Diamond Shield Glass is built to withstand fumbles, falls and everything you can throw at it. Know more https://t.co/TfvlN6i0cs#vivoV50e #PortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/tnkkDz3MJO — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)