iQOO Z10 will launch on April 11, 2025 in India. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will have a display with curved edges on all sides and can reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. As per reports, the iQOO Z10 price in India is expected to be around 21,999. The smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony IMX camera. The iQOO Z10 will feature a 7,300mAh battery and will support 90W fast charging capability. The post read, "On the basis of AnTuTu score of 820K+, as per the products launched in the price segment under INR 25K till 25th March' 2025." OnePlus 13T Likely To Launch Soon, May Replace Alert Slider With Customisable Shortcut Button; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

iQOO Z10 Will Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor

Blazing through limits. Breaking every benchmark. ⚡ The all-new #iQOOZ10 is the Fastest Smartphone in the Segment*, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and an AnTuTu score of 820K+. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or creating content—it’s built to keep you miles ahead. 🚀🔥… pic.twitter.com/NfyTW6q3s6 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 9, 2025

