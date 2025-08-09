Mumbai, August 9: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price has been reduced on popular e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. Samsung's flagship smartphone, which has a quad-camera setup and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, still holds value among various users. The smartphone comes with a unique flagship design and features, along with major updates for years, making it a unique deal for buying in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in 2024 with Galaxy AI system at starting price of INR 1,34,999. It offered a 6.8-inch main AMOLED display with 3120x1440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging speed, Bluetooth 5.3 version, Wi-Fi 6E and various other segment-leading features. iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 9: Check Expected Camera Specifications and Price of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price on Amazon has been significantly reduced compared to India's original launch price. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a starting price of INR 79,199. Amazon has announced a 41% discount on this smartphone. Additionally, the interested buyers can get this device at an INR 1,500 discount on select Credit Cards and up to INR 2,375 cashback via Amazon Pay Balance. This price is for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Further, the e-commerce platforms offer INR 33,400 off on exchange. Vivo V60 Price in India Leaked, Launch in India on August 12, 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price is slightly higher compared to Amazon. The smartphone is available at INR 80,899. Besides, the e-commerce company offers 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000. Additionally, 5% cashback can be availed on Axis Bank Debit Card up to INR 750. The customers can enjoy up to INR 30 cashback on the BHIM Payments App and a flat INR 10 off on Paytm UPI transactions. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available with a 40% discount.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).