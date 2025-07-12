Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14, 2024. The Vivo X Fold 5 foldable smartphone will come with an 8.03-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display and a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED 120Hz cover display, said reports. Vivo X Fold 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor mated with an Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on an Android 15-based OS with a 50MP+50MP+50MP ZEISS camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. Vivo X200 FE will come with a 6.31-inch display, a 50MP ZEISS primary camera, 8MP ultrawide cameras, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging. It may come with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC mated with UFS 3.1 storage and Android 15-based OS. Vivo X Fold 5 price could start at INR 1,49,999 and Vivo X200 FE may start at INR 54,999. Vivo T4R 5G Launch in India Imminent, Expected To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7400x Processor; Check Rumoured Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5 Coming on July 14, 2025

Three days, two icons, and one unforgettable reveal. The #vivoX200FE and #vivoXFold5 launch on 14th July, 2025. Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/B1Q2xObLJo — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 11, 2025

