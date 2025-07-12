Vivo is preparing to release its new Vivo T4R smartphone in India, expanding its T4 series. The upcoming Vivo T4R 5G smartphone could have a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or Dimensity 7400x processor mated with Mali-G615 MC2 R1P3 GPU. The device is expected to run on an Android 15-based operating system and offer up to 12GB of RAM. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Vivo T4R 5G price in India could be between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. Vivo will share more details soon. OnePlus Nord CE5 Sale Goes Live in India, Features MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Chipset and 7,100mAh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

iQOO Z10R and Vivo T4R Launching Soon in India

iQOO Z10R and Vivo T4R. Specifications 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7400X 🎮 Mali-G615 MC2 r1p3 GPU 🍭 Android 15 - 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/G8OO91dTFK — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 10, 2025

