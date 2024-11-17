Vivo is set to launch its latest smartphone, Vivo Y300 5G smartphone, on November 21, 2024, at 12 PM in India. The upcoming smartphone from Vivo Y Series is expected to arrive with a sleek design. The smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The Y300 5G may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Vivo Y300 5G will likely feature a 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP front camera. The phone will be available in three colour options. iQOO 13 Launch in India on December 3; Know Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y300 5G Launch on November 21

Step into a new era of style with the Titanium inspired design of the all new vivo Y300 5G. After all, titanium is the new cool. Launching on 21st Nov, 12PMhttps://t.co/rdq4fkPNNs#vivoYSeries #vivoY3005G #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/8RaEPQaOH5 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 17, 2024

