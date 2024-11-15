iQOO is set to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO 13 in India on December 3, 2024. The iQOO 13 will measure 0.813 cm. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will feature the iQOO Supercomputing Chip Q2. The iQOO 13 will come with a 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display and will be available in two colour options: Legend Edition and Nardo Grey. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which will support 120W fast charging capability. Additionally, iQOO 13 will feature an IP68 and IP79 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and at the official website. Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Launch Timeline: Chinese Smartphone Maker Reveals Release Schedule of Its 2nd Version of Mobile Operating System; Check Names of Compatible Devices.

iQOO 13 To Launch in India on December 3

Unleash the power of speed with the #iQOO13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Fastest Processor Ever*. Get ready for lightning-fast performance, stunning graphics, and gaming like never before. Launching December 3rd, exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlYQef!… pic.twitter.com/aJpFKrMUMQ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 15, 2024

