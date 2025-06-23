Vivo Y400 Pro 5G was launched a few days ago in India. The Y400 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved FHD + AMOLED display, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 50MP primary camera at the rear and includes a 32MP front camera. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G price starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G pre-booking is now available on the official website, as the smartphone will go on sale in India on July 27, 2025. It will be available through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India e-store, and retail stores. OnePlus Nord 5 Launch on July 8, 2025 With Flagship Cameras and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC; Check Rumoured Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Pre-Booking Now Open

Your phone’s got drip, your kind of drip🔥. Each back has a whole new vibe. Go flex your unique style with the unique pattern on the vivo Y400 Pro Freestyle White Pre-Book Now and avail exciting offers. To know more click the link: https://t.co/yVvdbmUUam#vivoY400Pro… pic.twitter.com/fUTCpRdYio — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 23, 2025

