Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will be launched today in India with a sleek design. The Y400 Pro 5G seems to come with a dual camera setup at the rear, which may include a 50MP main camera. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo Y series might come with a 6.77-inch display and will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device may come with a 5500mAh battery, which will offer 90W fast charging support. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G price is expected to start at around INR 25,000 in India. Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Will Launch Today in India

Super-charge your style with the 90W FastCharge on the all-new vivo Y400 Pro, so that you are always ready to chase your dreams. vivo Y400 Pro launching tomorrow.https://t.co/Pda19NMsM6#vivoY400Pro #vivoYseries #ItsMyStyle #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/VwDIcgpA7V — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 19, 2025

