Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is launched in India. The smartphone features a textured rear panel and comes with a 50MP main sensor, and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is offered in Freestyle White, Nebula Purple, and Fest Gold colour options. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR INR 24,999. iPhone 17 Series Launch in India Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Tipped; Know What To Expect.

