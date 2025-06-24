WhatsApp has been banned by the US House of Representatives due to potential security risks. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform, according to a memo sent to all House staff on Monday, lacked transparency in how it protected the data of the users. WhatsApp was said to have an absence of stored data encryption and potential security risks involved with its users. In a memo, the chief administrative officer advised using other messaging apps such as Microsoft Teams, Signal, Amazon Wickr, Apple iMessage, and FaceTime. Meta Introduces Passkeys on Facebook for Android and iOS Devices To Protect Against ‘Phishing and Password Spraying Attacks’.

US House of Representative Banned WhatsApp Over Security Risks

