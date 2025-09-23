WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new in-app message translation feature for both iOS and Android users, making it easier for users to communicate across languages without leaving the app. Starting today, Android users can translate messages between six languages, such as English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. On iPhones, the translation feature taps into Apple’s Translate app, giving users access to all languages supported by that service. WhatsApp said all translations are handled locally on the device, which means the app still can’t read encrypted messages, keeping user privacy intact. The app will download the required language packs for seamless offline translations in future chats.

WhatsApp Rolls Out In-App Message Translations

we made it happen 😌 You can now translate messages right in your chats and they are translated on your phone, keeping them end-to-end encrypted (that’s the privacy respecting way to do it, after all) https://t.co/lBlRnCcu9v — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 23, 2025

