After a total solar eclipse moved across the United States Monday, many took to social media to complain about pain in their eyes. Google Trends documented the spike in “why do my eyes hurt” or “eyes hurt” related search inquiries as the total solar eclipse ended. Those who looked at the solar eclipse without eye protection for too long quickly took to the internet, looking for a quick solution to their eye pain. Solar Eclipse 2024: Breathtaking Photo of Plane Flying Through Total Solar Eclipse in Arkansas' Jonesboro Goes Viral.

'Why Do My Eyes Hurt'

🚨#BREAKING: Search results for ‘Why do my eyes hurt?’ and ‘My eyes hurt’ have exploded after the total solar eclipse occurred pic.twitter.com/qYl3cBvwBr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 8, 2024

'My Eyes Hurt'

JUST IN: Surge in Google searches for 'why do my eyes hurt?' following total eclipse pic.twitter.com/n6P7K44OoS — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2024

People Stared Into Sun Without Protective Glasses Despite NASA Warning

Google searches for ‘Why do my eyes hurt?’ surge after eclipse pic.twitter.com/M4CVi6GTMD — Pubity (@pubity) April 8, 2024

