In a breathtaking celestial event, a small aircraft became an unexpected part of the spectacle as it flew through the total solar eclipse in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The total solar eclipse, which occurred on April 8, 2024, drew crowds from all over to witness the sun obscured by the moon, casting a shadow over the region. Solar Eclipse 2024: First Solar Eclipse of the Year to Grace Skies in US and Canada Today, Know If It Will Be Visible in India.

Solar Eclipse 2024

INCREDIBLE SHOT: Plane flying through total solar eclipse in Jonesboro, Arkansas (📸 Kendall Rust) pic.twitter.com/kO9KDyvOB7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 8, 2024

