India's software company Wipro has reportedly made work from office (WFO) thrice a week mandatory for all its employees from November 15. Employees who do not attend office thrice a week are likely to face consequences. As per a report in Money Control, a notice regarding the same was issued to the employees today, November 6. The report also said that Wipro has warned employees that they would face consequences starting January 7, 2024, if they consistently fail to adhere to the new hybrid work policy. "Starting November 15, all employees must be present at their assigned office location for at least three days each week. This change aims to enhance teamwork, facilitate face-to-face interactions, and strengthen Wipro's culture," the mail from Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil read. Wipro Salary Cut: Over 90% Freshers Accepted to Join Company At Lower Salary, Says CFO Jatin Dalal.

Wipro Asks Employees to Work from Office

