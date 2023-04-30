Delhi, April 30: More than 90% of the freshers have accepted lower salary options at Wipro in order to fast-track onboarding, according to Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal. Wipro had announced slashing freshers' pay by 50 percent in February leading to Pune-based labour union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filing a complaint against the company with the central labour ministry alleging "unethical reduction" in salary offers.

Economic Times quoted Dalal as saying that “The next-gen associates were given both the options and 92% of the campus hires chose to join Wipro at the original offer". Originally, the freshers were offered a package of ₹6.5 lakh per year. This was later revised to ₹3.5 lakh per year. Wipro Cuts Freshers Pay, Offers Salary Package of Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Annum to New Recruits Amid Tech Layoffs.

Dalal said that “I am not being defensive on a decision but we always believe that we are doing the right thing on an aggregate basis for the employees who are joining us.” He concluded by saying that “We believe we remain very honest to their (freshers’) objective and do the right thing. Some of these adverse reactions would eventually go away.” Amid Layoffs and Pay Cuts, Wipro Asks Freshers to Clear New Test Or Face Termination: Reports.

This comes after the IT company sent an email to freshers awaiting their onboarding. It asked if they were willing to join at a package of ₹3.5 lakh per annum, instead of ₹6.5 lakh per year, which was the original offer.

Wipro had also sacked hundreds of fresher employees over poor performance in January this year. Late last year Wipro had also terminated around 300 employees for working with rival companies while still on the firm's payroll.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).