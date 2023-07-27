Despite privacy advocates' and data authorities' fears, people are getting their eyes scanned all around the world in return for a digital ID and the promise of free Bitcoin. The Worldcoin project, founded by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, claims it intends to establish a new "identity and financial network" and that its digital ID would enable users to, among other things, demonstrate online that they are real, not a bot. The research began on Monday, with ocular scans occurring in nations including India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Altman also shared a video on Twitter that depicted the 'crazy lines' of people for getting their eyes scanned to get verified for Worldcoin project. Worldcoin: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Eyeball-Scanning Cryptocurrency Startup for Distinguishing Humans From AI Online.

People Getting Verified for Eyeball-Scanning Crypto Project Worldcoin

day 3 of @worldcoin launch, crazy lines around the world. one person getting verified every 8 seconds now. pic.twitter.com/vHRu1sWMT3 — Sam Altman (@sama) July 26, 2023

People lining up to have their eyes scanned for Worldcoin crypto digital ID.pic.twitter.com/uS59cjpZLd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

