According to reports, Google-owned YouTube started working on a rumoured YouTube Premium Lite version. The light or affordable version of YouTube has been rumoured for years without any confirmation by the platform. Bloomberg reported that a "lower-priced" version of YouTube's paid service would be introduced in the US, Germany, Thailand and Australia. The report highlighted that the package would be called "Premium Lite". Grok 3 Update: Significant Features and Bug Fixes Coming This Weekend, Announces Elon Musk.

YouTube Premium Lite Likely Launch Soon in Select Countries

Bloomberg reports that YouTube is launching Premium Lite, a more affordable subscription aimed at reducing or removing ads. pic.twitter.com/MIJFBDURxz — Pubity (@pubity) February 22, 2025

