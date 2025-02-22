xAI-owner Elon Musk announced that significant features and bug fixes would be rolled out to Grok 3 AI this weekend. Grok 3, launched recently, has gained the top spot in Apple's App Store. The Grok app and Android platform are expected to be launched on Windows and Mac. Reports have said that Grok 3 voice mode will also be launched soon after the xAI team completes its work. Grok Powered Ads Creation: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out New Feature To Help Small Businesses Create Advertisement on X Platform.

Elon Musk Said Grok 3 Bug Fixes and Significant Features Launching This Week

Significant features and bug fixes coming to Grok 3 this weekend https://t.co/15Nx8JjZje — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

