London-based fintech firm Zepz will reportedly lay off around 20% of employees from its global workforce spanning multiple countries. The Zepz layoffs will impact several IT professionals from countries like Poland and Kenya, according to a report by CNBC. The report mentioned that out of its global headcount, nearly 200 people will be impacted by the decision of Zepz. The company said the job cuts would help it achieve long-term strategic goals and continued growth. Walmart Layoffs: US-Based Retail Giant To Close North Carolina Office, Lay Off Over 200 Employees To Streamline Its Operations.

Zepz, UK’s Fintech Firm, To Lay Off 20% of Its Workforce

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - 🇵🇱🇰🇪 Zepz is implementing a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, affecting approximately 200 IT employees globally. Additionally, the company is in the process of closing business units in Poland and Kenya. pic.twitter.com/VhH4jlX1RD — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)