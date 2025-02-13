Walmart will permanently close its office located in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States, according to a report. The latest round of Walmart layoffs will impact 201 employees for the same region starting from June 12, 2025. According to previous reports, the job cuts would likely impact around 300 Walmart employees. According to a report by Fox 8, the retail giant has requested some office-based employees from smaller offices to move to Bentonville, Sunnyvale, Arkansas, and California. Chevron Layoffs: US-Based Energy Giant To Cut 20% of Global Workforce by 2026 To Save Up To Save Cost, Improve Efficiency and Competitiveness.

Walmart To Lay Off 201 Employees From Charlotte, North Carolina

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - North Carolina 🇺🇸 Walmart will close permanently and lay off 201 employees in Charlotte, NC on June 13, 2025, as indicated in a WARN. pic.twitter.com/zucbMvQTXo — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)