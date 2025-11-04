Sridhar Vembu said that Zoho Mail, offered by his Zoho Corporation, was approaching an annual revenue of USD 100 million, with more than 70% of it generated outside India. He cited the global benchmark Virus Bulletin, noting that Zoho Mail’s anti-spam system successfully blocks 99% of malware and phishing emails. He added, “We will make our customers happy, and by making our global customers happy, we also make our nation proud.” Amazon Web Services Announces Multi-Year Partnership With OpenAI To Power ChatGPT and Agentic AI Workloads Leveraging Its Infrastructure.

Zoho Mail Approaching USD 100 Million Annual Revenue

Zoho Mail is approaching $100 million annual revenue, over 70% from outside India. Below is the objective score on our anti-spam system from the reputed global benchmark Virus Bulletin. We continue to perfect it with our R&D effort. We will make our customers happy, and by… pic.twitter.com/oYmg24jd6N — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) November 3, 2025

