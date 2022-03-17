130 survivors have been rescued from the ruins of a drama theatre destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Mariupol yesterday, reported the Kyiv Independent. Reportedly, a bomb shelter within the theatre survived the attack. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.

