On 9/11, the world witnessed one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history. Hijackers from Al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, took control of four commercial planes. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one struck the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after brave passengers intervened. Videos from 9/11 show the shocking impacts, plumes of smoke, and chaos as firefighters, police, and civilians risked everything to save lives. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, leaving a profound mark on families and nations. 9/11 reshaped global security, sparked the hunt for bin Laden, and remains a somber reminder of resilience, bravery, and the human cost of terrorism. Videos of 9/11 attack below capture the shocking moments of devastation. 9/11 Remembrance Day or Patriot Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Honouring the Victims, Heroes, and National Resilience After the September 11 Attacks.

Planes Crash Into World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

9/11 Attack Video: Watch Video of Plane Crashing Into Pentagon

Shocking Video Shows Twin Tower Collapsing on September 11, 2001

Full Video of Twin Towers Collapse

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube Video of PBS), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)