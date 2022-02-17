Airbus predicts 720 jetliner deliveries in 2022 after revenues almost tripled last year as a partial recovery in air travel and higher defence and helicopter earnings led to a partial recovery in core profit. The world's largest jetmaker also ended a two-year dividend drought after swinging to a record net profit of 4.213 billion euros ($4.8 billion), boosted by the halting of production of its A380 superjumbo and a reversal of some COVID-19 charges.

